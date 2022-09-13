A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) shows Household Division march out of Wellington Barracks, under the watch of the gate guard, to a final dress rehearsal as a part of 'Operation London Bridge' following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/Corporal Paul Watson/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT

A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) shows the flag lined Mall deserted in the early morning hours prior to a final dress rehearsal as a part of 'Operation London Bridge' following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/Sgt. Robert Weideman/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT

A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) shows members of the of the Grenadier Guards form up at Wellington Barracks ahead of a final full dress rehearsal as a part of 'Operation London Bridge' following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/Corporal Paul Watson/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT

Members of the Hillsborough Court Guard wait for King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort to arrive at Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland as part of their Majesties' wider programme of visits across the regions in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Britain, 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK MARLOW

People with union flags wait for King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort to arrive at Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland as part of their Majesties' wider programme of visits across the regions in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Britain, 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK MARLOW

Belfast (United Kingdom), 13/09/2022.- Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort arrive at Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland as part of their Majesties' wider programme of visits across the regions in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Britain, 13 September 2022. This is the King's first visit to the region since becoming the monarch following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at her Scottish estate on 08 September. (Irlanda, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/MARK MARLOW

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort arrive at Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland as part of their Majesties' wider programme of visits across the regions in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Britain, 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/MARK MARLOW

King Charles III said Tuesday he would look to follow the “shining example” set by his mother Queen Elizabeth II in her efforts at reconciling with Irish nationalist republicans in Northern Ireland during her reign.

Charles, who was accompanied by the Queen Consort Camilla, was visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since he became monarch following the queen’s death last week.

The King’s visit comes amid a tense political climate, both between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland over Brexit, and in Northern Ireland itself, where Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein for the first time became Northern Ireland’s largest party in this year’s elections.

