Floral tributes to Britain'Äôs late Queen Elizabeth II lay on the grass at Green park after being removed from the entrance to Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, 10 September 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

People gather outside Buckingham Palace for tributes to late Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, 10 September 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Charles III was proclaimed King of the United Kingdom in a historic ceremony in St James's Palace on Saturday.

Although Charles automatically became King after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, the ceremony formally confirmed King Charles III as sovereign of the UK.

The King’s son, William, whose new title is the Prince of Wales, and the Queen consort, Camilla, were both present at the proclamation as members of the Privy Council, a formal body of Royal advisers.

