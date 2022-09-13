King Charles III said Tuesday he would look to follow the “shining example” set by his mother Queen Elizabeth II in her efforts at reconciling with Irish nationalist republicans in Northern Ireland during her reign.
Charles, who was accompanied by the Queen Consort Camilla, was visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since he became monarch following the queen’s death last week.
The King’s visit comes amid a tense political climate, both between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland over Brexit, and in Northern Ireland itself, where Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein for the first time became Northern Ireland’s largest party in this year’s elections.
