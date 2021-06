Guinea-Bissau Police seized today 789 Kg of pure cocaine, wich is considered the biggest drug apprehention ever in the country, Bissau, Guinea-Bissau. EFE/EPA/FILE/PAULO CUNHA

Customs employees during demonstration of drug searching during a presentation of the year results of drug seizure in port of Antwerp, Belgium. EFE/EPA/FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

AME8771. PANAMÁ OESTE (PANAMÁ), 31/05/2019.- Vista de varios kilos de cocaína, este viernes, en un vertedero en La Chorrera (Panamá). Las autoridades panameñas destruyeron este viernes en un vertedero en la provincia de PanamáOeste un total de 10,7 toneladas de droga que fueron incautadas en el último mes y que en su mayoría corresponden a cocaína. EFE/Bienvenido Velasco PANAMA DRUGS:AME8771. Panama Oeste (Panama), 31/05/2019.- View of several kilos of cocaine in a landfill in La Chorrera, Panama, 31 May 2019. The Panamanian authorities destroyed a total of 10.7 tons of drugs seized in the previous month in a landfill in Panama Oeste Province, and most of them correspond to cocaine. EFE/EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

A French police officer displays some of the 110 Kilograms of cocaine for a value of 7 million Euros, for the press, which was seized in an appartment of Neuilly sur Seine, near Paris. EPA/FILE/LUCAS DOLEGA

Portuguese Police show some of the 600 kilograms of cocaine found on a sailing-boat at Sagres harbour, Algarve, south of Portugal. EPA/FILE/LUÍS FORRA

Portuguese police present to the media some of the cocaine they seized during an operation in Cartaxo, Portugal. EPA/FILE/PAULO CUNHA

Cocaine supply chains in Europe are diversifying, pushing prices down and quality up, the United Nations World Drug Report showed Thursday.

“This is likely to widen the potential harm caused by the drug in the region and a further expansion of the cocaine market,” the report said.

Global cocaine production has doubled in the last five years with 1,784 tons of pure cocaine registered in 2019, before the pandemic.