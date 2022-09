Cheetah mother Isantya with her three little babies at the Muenster Zoo, in Muenster, Germany, 09 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Eight cheetahs arrived in India from Namibia on Saturday, seven decades after the giant cats became extinct in the South Asian country.

The coalition flew from the African country in a chartered cargo flight to Gwalior in central India.

Their reintroduction is part of India's ambitious and contentious strategy to rejuvenate and diversify the wildlife and its habitat and boost tourism with the fastest land animal. EFE