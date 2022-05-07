The Chelsea logo ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur held at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 22 February 2020 (reissued 07 May 2022). EFE-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The logo of English Premier League side Chelsea FC on display outside Chelsea's ground at Stamford Bridge in west London, Britain, 28 February 2022 (reissued 07 May 2022). EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL

Chelsea reached an ownership agreement with the group led by Todd Boehly, the American co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team and shareholder of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

The group takes over Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, who put the club up for sale just before being sanctioned by the United Kingdom for his links with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The operation is estimated at some 4.3 billion pounds ($5.3 billion).

“Of the total investment being made, £2.5bn will be applied to purchase the shares in the Club,” Chelsea said in a statement.

(...)