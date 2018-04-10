Bodies of victims of alleged chemical attack lie on the ground in rebels-held Douma, Syria, on April 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/EMAD ALDIN

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on Tuesday said it would deploy a research team to the site of an alleged chemical attack in a rebel-held area in Douma, Syria.

The alleged attack killed at least 41 civilians, including children, in one of the last militant strongholds in Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, and has sparked global outrage and threats of imminent reprisals from the United States.

"OPCW's Director-General, Ambassador Ahmet Uzumcu, has considered the deployment of a Fact-Finding Mission team to Douma to establish facts surrounding these allegations," the organization said in a statement.

The OPCW explained that the team is set to be in Syria "shortly," and that it had asked the Syrian authorities "to make the necessary arrangements for such a deployment."

The organization added that the mission "has coincided with a request from the Syrian Arab Republic and the Russian Federation to investigate the allegations of chemical weapons use in Douma."

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia and Syria invited the global chemical weapons watchdog to investigate the scene of the alleged chemical attack in a bid to prove they were not behind that attack.

According to Syrian state news, Syria sent an invitation for the OPCW to travel to Douma.

Syria and its main international backer Russia said they found no evidence that chemical weapons were used in Douma, and both blamed the armed opposition.

Meanwhile, the alleged chemical attack provoked an unusually strong response from US President Donald Trump, who pledged a forceful response within 48 hours.