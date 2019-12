Ignasi Ribas, investigator at the Institute of Space Studies of Catalonia, poses during an interview with EFE at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, 19 December 2019 EFE/Noemí G. Gómez

A handout photo made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows the upper composite of the Soyuz that will lift ESA's Cheops mission into space, being hoisted on top of the 3-stage rocket at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, 15 December 2019 EFE/EPA/Manuel Pedoussaut / ESA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows the CHEOPS spacecraft at ESA's European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, 12 September 2018. EFE/EPA/A. Conigli / ESA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows the Soyuz VS23 rocket transprting ESA's Cheops satellite and other satellites into space during launch at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, 18 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ESA HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows the Soyuz VS23 rocket transprting ESA's Cheops satellite and other satellites into space during launch at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, 18 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ESA HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows an artist's impression of CHEOPS spacecraft in orbit above Earth with the satellite's telescope cover open, issued 16 December 2019.EFE/EPA/ATG medialab / ESA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The European Space Agency launched a mission on Wednesday to study planets beyond our solar system known as exoplanets.

The Cheops (Characterizing Exoplanets Satellite) took off in a Soyuz-Fregat launcher from the Kourou Space Centre in French Guiana.