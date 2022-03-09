A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows Russian servicemen guard in front of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Pripyat, Ukraine, 07 March 2022. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT

A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows a general view of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Pripyat, Ukraine, 07 March 2022. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT

Ukraine’s decommissioned Chernobyl power plant, scene of the world’s worst-ever nuclear disaster, is no longer receiving electricity after it was cut from the power grid, fueling claims from Kyiv officials that the situation could provoke a radioactive leak although the international atomic agency said the safety impact was not “critical.”

Ukraine’s state energy operator Ukrenergo on Wednesday said the power cable connecting the Chernobyl plant to Kyiv had been disconnected and that it was impossible to restore the line due to ongoing military hostilities north of the capital.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba claimed in a statement that back-up diesel generators had enough reserves to power the systems in place to cool spent nuclear fuel for 48 hours.

