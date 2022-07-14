A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows burned cars at the site of a missile strike in downtown Vinnytsia, west-central Ukraine, 14 July 2022. EFE/EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT

A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows damage at the site of a missile strike in downtown Vinnytsia, west-central Ukraine, 14 July 2022. EFE/EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT

A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows the site of a missile strike in downtown Vinnytsia, west-central Ukraine, 14 July 2022. EFE/EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT

Russian missile strikes have killed at least 20 people including three children Thursday in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia, far from the heavy fighting in the country’s east, local authorities said.

The Russian military hit the city, located 250 kilometers southwest of Kyiv, with three Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.

Ukraine’s president Volodymr Zelenskyy said on social media that the strike was an “open terrorist attack.”

(...)