Firefighters work to contain a bushfire in Angourie, New South Wales, Australia, Sep. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON O'BRIEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Children have been involved in igniting at least eight of the many fires raging in two eastern Australian states, police said Wednesday.

Out of 10 fires deliberately lit in Queensland in the last few days, eight “have been solved” and in those eight, “juveniles have been involved,” the state's Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said in a press conference.