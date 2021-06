Volunteers in personal protective equipment (PPE) hand out food during the weekly feeding scheme at the Heritage Baptist Church amid the coronavirus emergency lockdown in Melville, Johannesburg, South Africa. EFE/EPA/FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

South African children play in the informal settlement of Masincedane which is a beneficiary of the 9 Miles Project and Hope Southern Africa (HOSA) COVID-19 feeding scheme in Cape Town, South Africa. EFE/EPA/FILE/NIC BOTHMA

A volunteer takes the temperature of a man queueing up to receive food during the weekly feeding scheme at the Heritage Baptist Church amid the coronavirus emergency lockdown in Melville, Johannesburg, South Africa. EFE/EPA/FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

The coronavirus pandemic is worsening in Sub Saharan Africa, with children having to pay the costs as a result of the secondary impacts of Covid-19, UNICEF spokesperson said Friday.

“Sub-Saharan Africa is in the throes of a deadly uptake in Covid-19. At the present rate of infections, the current surge will exceed the previous one within weeks. As more contagious variants spread, vaccines continue to be perilously slow in reaching Africa, and hospitals are pushed beyond capacity.EFE