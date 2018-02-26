An affected child receives treatment after a gas attack on al-Shifunieh village, in Eastern Ghouta, Syria, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

An affected child receives treatment after a gas attack on al-Shifunieh village, in Eastern Ghouta, Syria, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Children suffering from breathing difficulties have been receiving treatment after the Syrian government forces carried out an alleged chemical attack in a besieged rebel-held area near Damascus, according to photos made available by epa on Monday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based war monitor, reported that Sunday's attack on al-Shifunieh village in Eastern Ghouta had killed one child and injured at least 13 others.

The alleged attack came a day after the United Nations approved a 30-day humanitarian truce across the war-torn country.

Last week, President Bashar al-Assad's forces began a massive artillery and air offensive on Eastern Ghouta, killing, according to the SOHR, at least 536 people, including 131 children and 78 women.

Eastern Ghouta's rebel-held network of towns and satellite cities outside Damascus has for over four years been besieged by forces loyal to Assad, preventing much-needed food and humanitarian aid from reaching the UN-estimated 400,000 people living there.