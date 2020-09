A student wearing a protective face mask walks with his relative on the way to a school in Beijing, China, 01 September 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

Students of Wuhan High School sit as they attend the ceremony for the new fall semester in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, 01 September 2020. EFE/EPA/STR CHINA OUT

A student of Wuhan High School wearing a protective face mask sits as he attends the ceremony for the new fall semester in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, 01 September 2020. EFE/EPA/STR CHINA OUT

Students of Wuhan High School attend class on the first day of the new fall semester in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, 01 September 2020. EFE/EPA/STR CHINA OUT

Nurseries and schools started a new academic year on Tuesday in China after the country went 16 days without any locally-transmitted coronavirus infections.

Nearly 1.4 million students in Wuhan returned to their classrooms and have been told that they will not need to wear masks while inside.EFE-EPA

jt/rb