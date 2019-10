Firefighters members work to put out a fire that occurred during a protest against the Government of Sebastian Pinera, for the tenth consecutive day, in the streets of Santiago, Chile, Oct. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/ALBERTO VALDES

Demonstrators participate in a protest against the Government of Sebastian Pinera, for the tenth consecutive day, in the streets of Santiago, Chile, Oct. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Firefighters members work to put out a fire that occurred during a protest against the Government of Sebastian Pinera, for the tenth consecutive day, in the streets of Santiago, Chile, Oct. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Demonstrators participate in a protest against the Government of Sebastian Pinera, for the tenth consecutive day, in the streets of Santiago, Chile, Oct. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Demonstrators participate in a protest against the Government of Sebastian Pinera, for the tenth consecutive day, in the streets of Santiago, Chile, Oct. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Demonstrators participate in a protest against the Government of Sebastian Pinera, for the tenth consecutive day, in the streets of Santiago, Chile, Oct. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Firefighters members work to put out a fire that occurred during a protest against the Government of Sebastian Pinera, for the tenth consecutive day, in the streets of Santiago, Chile, Oct. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Demonstrators participate in a protest against the Government of Sebastian Pinera, for the tenth consecutive day, in the streets of Santiago, Chile, Oct. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Thousands of demonstrators protest against the Government of Sebastian Pinera, for the tenth consecutive day, in the streets of Santiago, Chile, Oct. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/ALBERTO VALDES

Acts of arson were witnessed Monday in the streets of Chile’s capital, highlighting the social unrest engulfing the country in recent days, even after President Sebastian Piñera reshuffled eight cabinet ministers.

Following days in which Chileans had marched demanding political change, a protest called Monday in front of the executive office’s headquarters left scenes of police clashes and fires that engulfed the center of Santiago. EFE-EPA

rfg/lds/dl