The Chilean hosts of the United Nations climate summit taking place in Madrid on Saturday said they hoped that a plenary would strike a consensus on an ambitious set of measures to tackle the climate crisis.
Coordinator Andrés Landerretche provided an update at a press conference during what was effectively overtime for a summit that had been scheduled to conclude on Friday amid division among participants between those seeking farther-reaching measures on climate change and those taking issues with certain proposals. EFE-EPA