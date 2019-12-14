COP25 Presidency Coordinator Andres Landerretche (L) and Alexander Saier (R) , UNFCCC Officer-in-charge Director Communications and Outreach, attends a press conference prior the final plenary session of the COP25 Climate Summit in Madrid, Spain, 14 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Coordinator of the COP25 UN Climate Change Conference Presidency, Chilean Andres Landerretche attends a press conference during COP25 UN Climate Change Conference at IFEMA Convention and Exhibition Center in Madrid, Spain, 13 December 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

The Chilean hosts of the United Nations climate summit taking place in Madrid on Saturday said they hoped that a plenary would strike a consensus on an ambitious set of measures to tackle the climate crisis.

Coordinator Andrés Landerretche provided an update at a press conference during what was effectively overtime for a summit that had been scheduled to conclude on Friday amid division among participants between those seeking farther-reaching measures on climate change and those taking issues with certain proposals. EFE-EPA