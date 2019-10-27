Police officers clash with demonstrators during protests against the Government of Sebastian Pinera, in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

A demonstrator protests against the Government with a banner that reads 'Pinera an his Government of clowns', in front of the Palacio de La Moneda, in downtown Santiago, Chile, Oct. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chile’s president announced Saturday a cabinet change and an end to the state of emergency around the country, in search of a new normal after a historic march a day earlier.

Sebastian Piñera said he "heard the profound message from citizens, from the Chilean men and women asking for and demanding a more just society" during the march on Friday, which mobilized around 1.2 million people in Santiago alone and is unparalleled in the country since the return of democracy almost 30 years ago. EFE-EPA