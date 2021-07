Constituents of indigenous peoples participate in the inaugural session of the Constitutional Convention, at the old National Congress, in Santiago, Chile, 04 July 2021. EFE / Elvis González

Photograph of the message on the shirt of the Constituent Rodrigo Rojas Vade that says "In Chile Human Rights are violated" during the start of the inaugural session of the Constitutional Convention, at the old National Congress, in Santiago, Chile, 04 July 2021. EFE / Elvis González

Elisa Loncon a Mapuche constituent is elected president of the Constitutional Convention in the inaugural session of the Constitutional Convention, in the old National Congress, in Santiago, Chile, 04 July 2021. EFE / Elvis Gonzalez

The lack of technical facilities and sanitary measures to prevent contagion led to the suspension of Chile’s constitutional drafting process Monday, a situation that caused criticism from the majority of constituents against the government.

The session should have started at 3:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT), but it was decided to suspend it because there was not enough space in the premises of the old National Congress, in Santiago, for the 155 lawmakers to work comfortably and without risk. EFE