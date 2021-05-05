According to various sources, Chilean and Spanish wines are presented as the best candidates to fill the void left in China by wines from Australia, victims of an import collapse due to the recent imposition of tariffs of up to 218 percent.

These are five-year levies, in force since Mar. 28, which replaced other temporary ones for five months that Chinese authorities imposed on Australian bottled wine while they finalized an investigation for alleged unfair competition and selling at a loss. It comes at a time relations between Beijing and Canberra are at a low.

The impact of these measures is beginning to be felt and, according to statistics from the National Customs Administration of China in the first quarter of the year. Chile has already surpassed Australia in both wine export volume and value (the South American country is now second in both categories, behind France.)

Nicolai Samsing, director for Asia of private promoter Wines of Chile, said in January that several wineries in the country managed to sign contracts with 17 Chinese distributors or importers who were not working with Chilean wine.

"Chile, Italy and Spain have to push for more importers to work with us," he said.

Although Chile - whose wines enter the Chinese market at zero tariff thanks to a free trade agreement - has maintained its high volume, Samsing said adding that another challenge now is "to grow in value": "Prices have to be able to rise a little."

"This is the opportunity we have to take," said Jose Alcazar, of Spanish wine importer Zhongxi Double Dragon, who added that "Chile is very well prepared to take the piece of cake" which until now belonged to Australia.

The Spanish businessman - who trades with Utiel-Requena, Jumilla and Ribera del Duero - said that since imposition of tariffs, several Chinese importers of Australian wine have contacted him.

"Most of the people who have called me since the tariffs (to Australia) want cheap bottled Spanish table wine. It is very difficult for a Chinese consumer to know how to differentiate the wines from Spain," Alcazar said.