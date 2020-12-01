The Chinese embassy in Canberra on Tuesday accused the Australian government of wanting to divert attention from its Afghanistan war crimes inquiry with an "overreaction" to a contentious tweet posted by a senior Chinese official in Beijing.
On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian posted a tweet with a manipulated image of an Australian soldier holding a bloody knife to the throat of a veiled and barefoot child clinging to a lamb. The ground and lifeless bodies are covered by the Australian flag and the Afghan flag is made of puzzle pieces.EFE-EPA
wat/tw