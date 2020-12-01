New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media after announcing her new government cabinet at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, 02 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/BEN MCKAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Chinese embassy in Canberra on Tuesday accused the Australian government of wanting to divert attention from its Afghanistan war crimes inquiry with an "overreaction" to a contentious tweet posted by a senior Chinese official in Beijing.

On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian posted a tweet with a manipulated image of an Australian soldier holding a bloody knife to the throat of a veiled and barefoot child clinging to a lamb. The ground and lifeless bodies are covered by the Australian flag and the Afghan flag is made of puzzle pieces.EFE-EPA

