China is in the grip of new Covid-19 outbreaks as the country registered its highest daily infections in months this week despite its strict “zero tolerance” strategy against the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the country reported at least 300 new infections on the mainland for the third consecutive day, a very low figure compared to those being recorded in other countries and taking into account China’s population of 1.41 billion.

But the numbers are unprecedented in China since the first half of 2020.

(...)