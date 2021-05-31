China announced Monday the easing of its family planning measures to allow its citizens to have a third child after census figures published earlier this month showed a decline in the birth rate.
The government made this decision to "help improve China's population structure, actively respond to the aging population, and preserve the country's human resource advantages," state-run news agency Xinhua reported, citing a meeting of the Political Bureau of Communist Party of China Central Committee held on Monday.EFE
