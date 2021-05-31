A woman with children wearing protective face masks on an escalator in an almost empty Solana shopping mall area in Beijing, China, 12 February 2020 (reissued 31 May 2021). EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY *** Local Caption *** 55869375

A Chinese man with children stand in the sea, in Dalian, northeastern China, 20 July 2019 EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY *** Local Caption *** 55869375

Parents with their children walk in the Sanlitun area of Beijing, China, 10 August 2018. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY *** Local Caption *** 55869375

China announced Monday the easing of its family planning measures to allow its citizens to have a third child after census figures published earlier this month showed a decline in the birth rate.

The government made this decision to "help improve China's population structure, actively respond to the aging population, and preserve the country's human resource advantages," state-run news agency Xinhua reported, citing a meeting of the Political Bureau of Communist Party of China Central Committee held on Monday.EFE

