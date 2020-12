Zeng Yixin, Vice Minister of the National Health Commission, director of the vaccine research and development working group under the State Council's inter-agency task force and officials of relevant departments, speaks during a press conference about COVID-19 vaccinations held by the State Council Information Office, in Beijing, China, 31 December 2020. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

China has approved for general public distribution a homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by state-owned pharma giant Sinopharm, moving a step closer towards a massive inoculation campaign, officials said on Thursday.

The approval came after the developer on Wednesday said it had filed for conditional marketing authorization from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) after reporting that the vaccine efficacy was 79.34 percent. EFE-E