Police officers stand guard at Tiananmen Square prior to the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, 11 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

An attendant wearing a protective face mask holds a sign to navigate delegates leaving after the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, 11 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese minority delegates wearing traditional costumes leave after the closing session of the National People'Äôs Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, 11 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese minority delegate wearing a traditional costume poses for photos as she leaves after the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, 11 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese minority delegate wearing a traditional costume leaves after the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, 11 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's National People's Congress on Thursday approved a controversial electoral reform proposal for Hong Kong that seeks to boost Beijing's presence in the semi-autonomous city and restrict the strength of the pro-democracy opposition.

The resolution was passed with 2,895 votes in favor, none against, and one abstention.

The draft was approved during the closing session of the annual meeting of the NPC.EFE-EPA

jco-jt/ia/ssk