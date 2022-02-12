A pharmacist checks boxes containing Paxlovid, a COVID-19 treatment pill developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc., at a drugstore in Seoul, South Korea, 14 January 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

China's medical products regulator announced Saturday that it has given conditional approval for the use of Pfizer's Paxlovid oral Covid-19 treatment.

Paxlovid tablets will be used to treat adults with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19 who have high risk factors for progression to severe disease, the National Medical Products Administration said.

Pfizer has said the drug, which has been given emergency authorization in the United States and other countries, reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by about 90 percent compared to placebo in high-risk patients when treated within five days of symptom onset.

(...)