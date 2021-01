People wearing protective face masks walk near a temporary Covid-19 vaccine injection place outside the Chaoyang Park after they injected Covid-19 vaccines in Beijing, China, 03 January 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese pharma major Tibet Rhodiola on Tuesday said the anti-coronavirus vaccine it is developing with Stemirna Therapeutics has got approval from China's drug regulator for clinical trials.

The company said in a statement that the National Medical Products Administration has allowed it to carry the tests "as planned." EFE-EPA