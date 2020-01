Pedestrians wear masks during the Chinese New Year celebrations in Chinatown in central London, Britain, Jan.25, 2020. EFE-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Pedestrians wear masks during the Chinese New Year celebrations in Chinatown in central London, Britain, Jan.25, 2020. EFE-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chinese military medics arrive with medical supplies at Wuhan Tianhe Airport in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, Jan.25, 2020. EFE-EPA/STR CHINA OUT

Chinese military medics arrive with medical supplies at Wuhan Tianhe Airport in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, Jan.25, 2020. EFE/EPA/STR CHINA OUT

China has started developing a vaccine against a rapidly-spreading deadly coronavirus strain that has infected nearly 2,000 people and claimed 56 lives in the country.

Xu Wenbo, a scientist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Sunday that scientists had successfully isolated the first strain of the virus, official newspaper People's Daily tweeted. EFE-EPA