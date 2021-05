Scientist Yuan Longping shows some experimental growths of super hybrid rice at fields belonging to the National Hybrid Rice Research Centre in Changsha, in central China's Hunan province, Tuesday 20 June 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/Adrian Bradshaw

Thousands said goodbye Monday in the city of Changsha to Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, known for having developed the first varieties of hybrid rice and who died last week aged 90.

His death Saturday has unleashed a torrent of tributes in the country, which considers Yuan a hero for his innovations in the cultivation of hybrid rice. EFE