Scientist Yuan Longping shows some experimental growths of super hybrid rice at fields belonging to the National Hybrid Rice Research Centre in Changsha, in central China's Hunan province, Tuesday 20 June 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/Adrian Bradshaw

Thousands said goodbye Monday in the city of Changsha to Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, known for having developed the first varieties of hybrid rice and who died last week aged 90.

His death Saturday has unleashed a torrent of tributes in the country, which considers Yuan a hero for his innovations in the cultivation of hybrid rice.

Thanks to his research, rice production rose by 20 percent throughout the 1970s, giving it the capacity to feed an additional 70 million people.

"We have come from far away to say goodbye to him. I have come with my son to learn about the importance of him," a woman who went to the crematorium Sunday told the CCTV state network.

"China and many other people in the world were able to fill their rice bowl thanks to him," another citizen told China Daily.

Yuan was awarded the 2019 Republic Medal, China's highest honor, for his contribution to China's food security, scientific development of agriculture, and increased global food production.