The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday slashed interest rate of its main lending tool by 20 basis points, from 3.15 percent to 2.95 percent, marking its largest drop so far.

The cut in rates of Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) affects an injection of 100 billion yuan ($14.174 million) into the financial system and will be valid for one year. EFE-EPA