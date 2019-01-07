Hong Kong Correctional Services Department (CSD) officers take part in a passing out parade at the Correctional Services Staff Training Institute in Stanley, Hong Kong, China, Aug 02 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A Chinese court on Monday awarded 4.6 million yuan ($670,000) in damages to a man who was acquitted after spending 25 years in prison due to a judicial error, state media reported.

The Intermediate People's Court in the city of Liaoyuan in China's northeastern Jilin province announced the compensation after Liu Zhonglin was absolved of murder charges in April 2018, after he spent 9,217 days in "wrongful incarceration," state news agency Xinhua reported.

Liu was arrested in connection to the 1990 murder of a woman found dead in a field in Dongliao country

He was given a suspended death sentence for murder by the court in 1994. The provincial higher people's court upheld the ruling a year later.

Liu and his family repeatedly appealed the sentence, which was finally commuted to a 25-year prison term.

Two years after his release in 2016, the higher court ruled that Liu's convictions were based on "unclear facts and insufficient evidence."

The Supreme People's Court, the highest judicial authority in the country, said that courts throughout China had heard over 28,000 state compensation cases from 2013 to October 2018, as the country strives to protect the legitimate rights of those who have been wronged, according to Xinhua.