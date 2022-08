A person on a motor scooter transits at a road near an air base while two Taiwanese Air Force Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets sit inside hangars (rear), in Hsinchu, Taiwan, 07 August 2022. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Two Taiwanese Air Force Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets fly by an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, 07 August 2022. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan denounced Sunday that the Chinese armed forces continue to simulate attacks on the island and its naval forces on what should be the last day of military maneuvers by Beijing.

The military drills by Beijing were announced in retaliation to United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island, claimed by China.

(...)