A medical staff member works in the isolated intensive care unit in a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 06 February 2020. EPA-EFE/YUAN ZHENG

Beijing, Feb 10 (EFE)- China's National Health Commission raised the death toll from the new coronavirus to 908 among the 40,171 infections detected in the country.

Until midnight, 6,484 severe cases had been recorded while 3,281 people, who had recovered from the illness, had been discharged, the Commission said. EFE