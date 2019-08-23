A woman looks at Huawei mobile phones at a shopping mall in Beijing, China, 16 August 2019. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

A logo of the Chinese mobile technology company Huawei next to an American flag, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on June 17, 2019. EFE/ Fazry Ismail

China has challenged United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and branded the detention of Huawei's financial director Meng Wanzhou in Canada a "political farce" on Friday.

Beijing also defended the arrest of the two Canadians imprisoned in China, and said the cases are being handled in accordance with the law.

Pompeo has called for the release of two Canadian men being held in China.

Diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were arrested in the Asian country shortly after Canada detained Meng on 1 December.

Pompeo said during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Thursday: “China needs to honor the commitments it’s made to the world... it’s wrong that they are being held.”

Pompeo, who arrived in Canada on Thursday to meet with the Canadian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, said his team is “focused on helping those two Canadians be released”.

Geng Shuang, deputy director of China’s Foreign Ministry Information Department, told a news conference on Friday that both men were suspected of national security crimes.

He said their cases had nothing to do with the US and they had no right to “make thoughtless remarks” about the situation.

Geng again demanded the Meng’s release, she was arrested at the request of the US which wants to extradite her on suspicion of fraud to evade economic sanctions imposed by Washington on Iran.

Meng is required to reside in Vancouver during the judicial process to determine US extradition.

Geng described her detention as a farce and said the case is politicised and an attempt by the US to oppress Chinese technology companies.

China has exerted political and commercial pressure on Canada, including limiting exports to the country, in a bid to ensure that the Huawei executive is released and not extradited to the US.

Huawei said on Friday that it believes it is "unlikely" that its inclusion on the US blacklist will be reversed.

Eric Xu, deputy chairman of the Chinese technology company, said the firm is "fully prepared" to live with the current situation in the long term.

He added that a 90-day extension of the moratorium to the ban on US companies doing business with Huawei has had no impact on the company.

Xu made the comments during an event in the city of Shenzhen, southeastern China, in which he presented the Ascend 910 artificial intelligence processor and the platform for MindSpore artificial intelligence computing.

He said that the situation had improved since June last year, when Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei reported that phone sales abroad had fallen 40%.

Xu said there is a possibility that turnover from smartphone sales will fall by $10billion but that Huawei will be able to find alternative companies to do business with.

The US decision to veto the Chinese company dates back to mid-May, when the Commerce Department included Huawei on a list of entities that pose a threat to national security and foreign policy.

President Donald Trump said he was suspicious of the company's ties with the Chinese government amid claims that Huawei could use its mobile phones and other technological equipment to spy abroad and provide information to leaders of the Asian country.

Chinese technology has been in the centre of the commercial war that Beijing and Washington have fought since March 2018, which has worsened in recent weeks. EFE-EPA

