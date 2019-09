A man works on the CSCL Yellow Sea cargo ship at the Los Angeles Port in Los Angeles, California, USA, Aug. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

China's Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council has postponed the planned 25 percent tariffs on 16 products from the United States by a year.

The tariffs, which were scheduled to come into force on Tuesday, will now take effect on Sep. 16, 2020, and affects items including fishmeal, some lubricants and raw materials used in cancer drugs, the commission said in a statement issued Wednesday. EFE-EPA