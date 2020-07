China vows retaliation after US orders shutdown of its consulate in Houston

China denied today that its consulate in Houston (Texas) has stolen intellectual property or information from US companies, and returned to promise "retaliation" for the closure of the diplomatic office amid new accusations of espionage by the United States.

Washington gave Beijing 72 hours on Wednesday to close its consulate in Houston to "protect American intellectual property and the private information of its citizens."EFE-EPA

