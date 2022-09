Rescuers walk on a mountain trial after an earthquake in Luding county, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan Province, China, 05 September 2022 (issued 06 September 2022). EFE-EPA/STRINGER CHINA OUT

Rescuers move people with a boat in Luding county, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan Province, China, 05 September 2022 (issued 06 September 2022). EFE-EPA/STRINGER CHINA OUT

Collapsed building after an earthquake in Luding county, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan Province, China, 05 September 2022 (issued 06 September 2022). EFE-EPA/STRINGER CHINA OUT

Rescuers walk on the road after an earthquake in Luding county, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan Province, China, 05 September 2022 (issued 06 September 2022). EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

The Chinese army began a large rescue and relief effort on Tuesday, a day after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck central Sichuan province, killing at least 65 people.

As aftershocks of 3.0 magnitude or higher continued to rock the area, rescuers transported over 50,000 people from the hardest-hit Luding county, according to local media. EFE