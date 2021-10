A large screen displays news showing Chinese astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-13 mission Zhai Zhigang (L), Wang Yaping (C) and Ye Guangfu meet the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Beijing, China, 14 October 2021. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

China on Friday was finalizing preparations for the launch of the Shenzhou-XIII spacecraft carrying three astronauts to the Tiangong space station, where they will stay for six months.

The launch is scheduled to take place at 12:23 am on Saturday. EFE