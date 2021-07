(from left) Silver medalist Marlen Reusser of Switzerland, gold medalist Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands and bronze medalist Anna van der Breggen during the medal ceremony for the Women's Road Cycling Time Trial at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan, 28 July 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands on her way winning gold in the Women's Road Cycling Time Trial at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan, 28 July 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Andrew Knewstubb (L) of New Zealand in action against Kalione Nasoko (R) of Fiji during the Rugby Sevens Men's Gold Medal match between New Zealand and Fiji at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Semi Radradra (C-top) of Fiji celebrates with teammates after winning Gold at the Men's Rugby Sevens at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan?, 28 July 2021.EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Gold medalist Daiki Hashimoto of Japan during the medal ceremony for the Men's All-Around Final during the Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021.EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Christoph Meier of Liechtenstein looks back after touching the wall in the men's 200m Individual Medley (IM) Heats during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. EFE/EPA/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

A Gold medalist Zhiyong Shi of China poses on the podium after the Men's 73kg Weightlifting event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

World records tumbled on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics Games, as China and Greece made history by smashing weight lifting and rowing ceilings, while Great Britain was only 0.03 seconds short of topping the boards in 4x200m freestyle swimming.

Chinese weightlifter Shi Zhiyong made history in the 73kg weightlifting discipline, as he broke his own world record by lifting overall a total of 364kg, winning him the gold medal.

