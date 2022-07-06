Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) unveil a project marker at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila, Philippines, 06 July 2022. EFE/EPA/JAM STA ROSA / POOL

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) pose for photos as they meet at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila, Philippines, 06 July 2022. EFE/EPA/JAM STA ROSA / POOL

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) talk to each other as they arrive for bilateral talks at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila, Philippines, 06 July 2022. EFE/EPA/JAM STA ROSA / POOL

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hailed a "new golden era" of relations with the Philippines Wednesday, after the lawmaker became the first foreign dignitary to visit the nation following Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr’s recent electoral win.

In a statement after meeting with his Philippines counterpart, Enrique Manalo, the Chinese minister, who arrived in Manila Tuesday night, thanked Marcos for describing China last month as the nation's strongest partner.

Wang, who is on a Southeast Asian tour that has seen him visit Myanmar and Thailand ahead of the Bali G20 in November, said strengthening relations was more necessary than ever and that strong ties would ensure stability in the region.

(...)