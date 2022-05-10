Cargo ships sail on the Huangpu River amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China, 09 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

China’s unwavering commitment to its “zero Covid-19” ambitions remains firm despite growing frustration against the strict measure, especially in the financial hub of Shanghai, where a prolonged lockdown has sparked disgruntled citizens to voice their anger on social media.

The 26 million residents of China’s most populous city have been kept largely housebound for at least a month, although in some districts the lockdown has been in place for over two months.

In recent days, a growing number of Shanghainese have shared videos online detailing the challenges they face under lockdown, which range from disrupted medical services, a lack of basic provisions to the miserable conditions at state-run quarantine centers.

(...)