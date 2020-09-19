(FILE) - US President Donald Trump is displayed on a tablet device at a restaurant in Shanghai, China, 14 September 2020 . EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

China will take action against any foreign companies or individuals that “endanger” its sovereignty and security, the Ministry of Commerce said Saturday, amid an escalating row with the United States over video sharing app TikTok and messaging service WeChat, both developed by China.

Beijing issued new guidelines for its list of “Unreliable Entities” that could have sanctions imposed, one day after US President Donald Trump’s administration announced bans of downloads of TikTok and WeChat. EFE-EPA

