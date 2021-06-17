The Chinese spacecraft Shenzhou-12 took off successfully on Thursday at 9.22 am (01:22 GMT) with three astronauts on board in the country's first manned mission to space since 2016.
The spacecraft took off at the scheduled time from the Jiuqian satellite launch center, in the northwest of the country, on the Long March-2F rocket, according to images broadcast live on state television CGTN.
Shenzhou-12 is putting astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo into orbit to participate in the fine-tuning of the Tiangong space station that the country plans to have ready by 2022.
The China Manned Space Agency's plan is for the Shenzhou-12 to dock with the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft and the Tianhe core module, which was launched on Apr. 29 to exercise control of the Tiangong space station, which should be ready to start operations by the end of 2022.