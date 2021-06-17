The Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12, takes off from the launch site at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in the Gobi Desert, Inner Mongolia, near Jiuquan, China, 17 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12, is seen before the launch at the launch site at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in the Gobi Desert, Inner Mongolia, near Jiuquan, China, 17 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Chinese spacecraft Shenzhou-12 took off successfully on Thursday at 9.22 am (01:22 GMT) with three astronauts on board in the country's first manned mission to space since 2016.

The spacecraft took off at the scheduled time from the Jiuqian satellite launch center, in the northwest of the country, on the Long March-2F rocket, according to images broadcast live on state television CGTN.

Shenzhou-12 is putting astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo into orbit to participate in the fine-tuning of the Tiangong space station that the country plans to have ready by 2022.

The China Manned Space Agency's plan is for the Shenzhou-12 to dock with the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft and the Tianhe core module, which was launched on Apr. 29 to exercise control of the Tiangong space station, which should be ready to start operations by the end of 2022.