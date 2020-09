Alipay and WeChat mobile phone applications are displayed on smartphone in Shanghai, China, 04 September 2020. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

China will launch an initiative for global data security, the country's Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced Tuesday after the latest vetoes by the United States and India on Chinese mobile applications.

In a speech delivered during a cybersecurity forum in Beijing, the Chinese foreign minister promised that Beijing will not ask Chinese companies to hand over data obtained abroad, something that would violate the laws of other countries.EFE-EPA

pk-vec/lds