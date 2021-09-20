A picture released by Xinhua News Agency shows Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng (C), Liu Boming (R) and Tang Hongbo wave next to their return capsule after the return to earth following the Shenzhou-12 mission, at the Dongfeng landing site, in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, 17 September 2021 (issued 18 September 2021). EFE-EPA/JU ZHENHUA HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China successfully launched the Tianzhou-3 spacecraft Monday to transport materials and supplies to the space station the country is building and expects to be operational next year.

Images broadcast live on state television CGTN showed the rocket taking off after 3:00 pm local time (07:00 GMT) from the Wenchang space base on the southern Chinese island of Hainan.

According to the China Manned Mission Space Agency, the spacecraft carries "supplies for the astronauts, extravehicular space suits, station supplies and propellants" for transfer "after docking with the station core."

The spacecraft will dock with the central module Tianhe ("Heavenly Harmony" in Mandarin) to deliver the cargo, key in the overhaul of the Tiangong ("Heavenly Palace") space station.

(...)