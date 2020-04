A passenger wearing a protective face mask walks with her luggage to board a train to Beijing at the railway station in Wuhan, China, 15 April 2020. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A passenger wearing a protective face mask sits on the train that goes from Wuhan to Beijing, China, 15 April 2020. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Nine regions in China, including the worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei, are taking part in a new epidemiological survey to determine the scale of asymptomatic infections and immunity levels across the country's population.

Blood samples and throat swabs are being taken from randomly selected inhabitants of these regions as part of the survey, the state China Daily newspaper reported Wednesday. EFE-EPA