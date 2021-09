US President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the AUKUS security initiative in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 15 September 2021 as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson participated virtually. EFE/EPA/Oliver Contreras / POOL

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) and US President Joe Biden attend a joint press conference via audio visual link (AVL) from The Blue Room at Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 16 September 2021. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends a joint press conference via audio visual link (AVL) with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (on screen) and US President Joe Biden (unseen) from The Blue Room at Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 16 September 2021. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) speak to the media during a press conference at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, 28 February 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

China Thursday said the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia were "undermining regional peace" after the three countries unveiled a security partnership seen as a counter to Beijing's expansionism in the Indo-Pacific region.

The trilateral pact, called AUKUS, seeks to strengthen cooperation in advanced defense technologies, including an 18-month plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.EFE

