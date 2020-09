Chinese President Xi Jinping (2-L) shakes hands with vaccine researcher and People's Liberation Army (PLA) major general Chen Wei (L) near Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) shakes hands with head of Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital Zhang Dingyu (2-R) after a meeting commending role models in the country's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, 08 September 2020. EFE-EPA/FILE/WU HONG

Vaccination of Chinese citizens against Covid-19 could begin in November or December after smooth clinical trials, an expert from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

CDC chief biosafety expert Wu Guizhen expressed confidence that the vaccines against Covid-19 could remain effective for about one to three years, state-run newspaper Global Times reported.