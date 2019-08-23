A logo of the Chinese mobile technology company Huawei next to an American flag, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on June 17, 2019. EFE/ Fazry Ismail

China met its threats and announced the imposition of tariffs on United States goods worth $75 billion on Friday.

It came as a countermeasure to the latest US tariffs, a sign that Washington and Beijing still maintain remote positions to resolve the ongoing trade war.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the measures will begin on 1 September, the date on which the new rates announced by US president Donald Trump on products from the Asian country will come into force worth $300 billion.

China’s Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said that, among these tariffs, the resumption of additional rates of 25% or 5% for imported vehicles and US-manufactured components from 15 December is included.

Beijing’s measure is trying to affect the US’s important automobile sector and adds to a measure taken earlier this month to suspend purchases of US agricultural products after Trump accused them of breaking his promises to acquire more.

Trump's tariffs have resulted in a "further escalation of bilateral trade frictions, greatly damaging the interests of China, the United States and other countries, and also gravely threatening the multilateral trading system and free trade principles," China’s Foreign Affairs statement added.

China also said that these measures were a "forced response" to unilateralism and US trade protectionism, and urged Washington to cooperate to reach an acceptable solution for both of them.

The statement also indicated that both powers must actively build "win-win Sino-U.S. economic and trade order" that promotes reform and improve the multilateral trading system.

The US Government warned on 1 August of the imposition of new 10% tariffs on Chinese imports valued at $300 billion as of 1 September, even though trade negotiations between the two countries were still standing.

Shortly after, it announced a delay until 15 December in part of the rise in tariffs that would enter into force in September, a temporary relief with which Washington seemed to reflect its concern about the impact that the trade war with the Asian country had on the national economy.

Trump's move to defer the charges was cited as an act of good faith to loosen tension with China before the start of a new round of bilateral negotiations.

China, which already said it would turn a deaf ear to the delay in the application of Trump's tariff increase, fulfilled its threat for what it considered a "serious violation" of the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries in the rounds of negotiations that have been keeping officials of the two great world powers for months.

Prior to the announcement, a delegation from the Chinese executive was scheduled to travel to Washington at the beginning of September to continue discussions on a future trade agreement, a meeting that remains in the air after the decision.

The US-China trade war, triggered by Trump's aggressive protectionism since he came to power in January 2017, reached its peak in May with the imposition of a 25% tariff on Chinese imports worth $250 billion.

Beijing responded to this with the application of similar levies to $110,000 million of US imports.

With his trade war, Trump has set the goal of balancing trade between the two countries, widely favorable to China, but so far and despite the imposition of tariffs, it has had little or no result.

But tensions between the two largest world economies have had consequences worldwide and, in its latest global growth forecasts, the International Monetary Fund lowered its projections of global expansion to 3.2% this year, a tenth less than in April. EFE-EPA

pem-jco/rb