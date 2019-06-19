A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C-L), his wife Ri Sol-ju (L), Chinese President Xi Jinping (C-R), and his wife Peng Liyuan (R) posing for a photo in Beijing, China, Jan.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during his visit in Beijing, China, Jan.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Talks on international sanctions, resumption of nuclear dialog, delivering humanitarian aid and displaying China-North Korea bonhomie are likely to be among the crowning strokes of Chinese President Xi Jinping's first visit to Pyongyang this week.

Official media of both countries have extolled the importance of the two-day visit by Xi, who has assured that he will help facilitate nuclear dialog between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump that has been stalled since the failed Hanoi summit.

Here are the five key aspects of the visit that comes at a difficult time for China, locked in a technology and trade war with the United States amid a slowdown of its economic growth and facing strong opposition from Hong Kong over its extradition law.

Sanctions and trade war:

The visit serves Xi in highlighting the influence China has on North Korea as its main trading partner. Beyond its relative ability to shape Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions, the Asian giant is key to enforcing the sanctions that are imposed on the regime as part of the US' "maximum pressure" strategy.

Xi, who during the visit could allude to greater economic cooperation with his neighbor, may try to use that as leverage to secure concessions from the White House in the ongoing trade and technology conflict between the US and China.

Some experts now believe that North Korea, considered several times as a burden for the world's second largest economy, has suddenly become its lifeline.

Humanitarian aid:

The delivery of humanitarian aid by China will possibly be on the agenda at a time when North Korea is reportedly facing food shortages due to poor harvests.

Similar to what happened in the recent summit between Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pyongyang is expected to secure an aid package, this time taking advantage of Beijing's interest in preventing an uncontrolled flow of North Koreans across the shared border, especially given that the provinces closest to its territory are the ones most vulnerable to food shortages.

Two allies "that support each other":

Although Beijing is the main economic support and closest ally for Pyongyang, there are significant mutual reservations that make this relationship, in the eyes of most experts, a "necessary evil" for both sides.

Although both Communist regimes have had diplomatic ties since 1949, their relations have been marked by significant frictions. Suffice to highlight that, despite the fact that Kim has met Xi in China four times since 2018, in seven decades, Chinese leaders have made only four visits to North Korea. Xi's visit will be the first in 14 years by a Chinese leader.

A third Kim-Trump summit?

This week's meeting in Pyongyang will be followed by the G20 summit in Osaka (Japan) on Jun. 28-29, which will be attended by Xi, Putin and also the US and South Korean presidents, Donald Trump and Moon Jae-in, all of them key figures in the denuclearization dialog.

Moreover, Trump will travel immediately to Seoul after the summit. Xi has already said that he wanted to help promote dialog and, in turn, hinted that he supported North Korean's proposal of a gradual disarmament accompanied by a progressive easing of sanctions, an offer that Washington rejected in Hanoi.

It remains to be seen if this round of contacts will lead to a new summit between Kim and Trump, who recently received a letter from the North Korean leader, which he described as "warm and beautiful."

Get Hong Kong out of the spotlight:

Xi's visit is also marked by the severe crisis that erupted in the last few days in Hong Kong, where a controversial extradition bill has met with opposition from several sectors of the local population, prompting massive protests.

The situation has left Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, in jeopardy, so China could take advantage of the visit to draw attention away from the situation until the mood in the former British colony calms down.

asb/pd/ssk